Tower Bridge Advisors Acquires 2,143 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Tower Bridge Advisors lifted its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 11.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,409 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,143 shares during the quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Adobe were worth $11,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,574,479 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,076,052,000 after acquiring an additional 65,913 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,050,718 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,817,245,000 after acquiring an additional 103,574 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,268,925 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,455,410,000 after acquiring an additional 527,558 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Adobe by 0.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,759,931 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,213,467,000 after purchasing an additional 45,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 3.5% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,206,330 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,634,676,000 after purchasing an additional 208,730 shares during the last quarter. 81.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adobe stock traded down $11.95 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $646.99. 46,144 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,187,621. The company has a market cap of $308.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.97. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $420.78 and a twelve month high of $673.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $631.81 and a 200-day moving average of $545.99.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 38.79% and a return on equity of 35.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.45 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ADBE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $605.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $617.69.

In other news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $659.63, for a total value of $27,704.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,804,082.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 1,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $619.03, for a total transaction of $720,550.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 25,672 shares in the company, valued at $15,891,738.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,363 shares of company stock worth $7,711,611. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

