Tower Bridge Advisors Acquires 244 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Tower Bridge Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,239 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 2.9% of Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $43,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Saban Cheryl acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 450.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 29.4% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. 31.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,515.71, for a total value of $7,547,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,532 shares in the company, valued at $13,916,907.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,802.28, for a total transaction of $760,456.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 450,600 shares of company stock valued at $293,398,435 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $29.28 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2,867.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,309,393. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.14. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,406.55 and a one year high of $2,936.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2,749.86 and its 200-day moving average is $2,456.04. The company has a market cap of $1.91 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The company had revenue of $61.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $10.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GOOG has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,681.00 to $3,071.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,087.17.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More: Technical Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.