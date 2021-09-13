Tower Bridge Advisors Acquires 500 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Tower Bridge Advisors raised its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,560 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Broadcom were worth $5,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Tsfg LLC raised its stake in Broadcom by 218.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 51 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 124.0% in the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Broadcom by 588.9% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. 80.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ AVGO traded down $1.23 on Monday, hitting $496.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,839,111. The company’s 50-day moving average is $483.24 and its 200 day moving average is $470.46. The firm has a market cap of $203.87 billion, a PE ratio of 36.95, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.93. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $343.48 and a 1-year high of $507.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.88 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 44.27% and a net margin of 22.90%. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be paid a $3.60 dividend. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.05%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AVGO. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $590.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Summit Insights lowered shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Sunday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $555.00 to $572.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Broadcom from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $549.52.

About Broadcom

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

