Tower Bridge Advisors Buys 109 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Tower Bridge Advisors increased its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 0.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 31,743 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in The Home Depot were worth $10,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in The Home Depot by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 586,634 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $187,072,000 after purchasing an additional 28,497 shares in the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the second quarter valued at approximately $605,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the second quarter valued at approximately $390,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in The Home Depot by 97.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,213 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in The Home Depot by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 13,025 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833 shares in the last quarter. 68.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HD stock traded up $4.94 during trading on Monday, reaching $336.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,974,430. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $326.67 and its 200-day moving average is $313.87. The company has a market capitalization of $355.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.02. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $246.59 and a 1 year high of $345.69.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $41.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.74 billion. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 709.19% and a net margin of 10.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.02 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The Home Depot declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the home improvement retailer to buy up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 54.86%.

In other The Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.62, for a total transaction of $375,765.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total value of $1,643,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,494,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,622 shares of company stock worth $24,302,611 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HD. Piper Sandler upped their price target on The Home Depot from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. OTR Global cut shares of The Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $377.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $339.52.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

