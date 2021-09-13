Tower Bridge Advisors Buys 957 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Tower Bridge Advisors raised its holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 59,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in AON were worth $14,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in AON by 348.0% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its stake in AON by 320.0% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in AON in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AON in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AON in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

In other AON news, Director J Michael Losh sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.62, for a total value of $2,516,580.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,205 shares in the company, valued at $3,972,002.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lester B. Knight acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $263.95 per share, for a total transaction of $2,639,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $453,994. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AON has been the topic of several research reports. MKM Partners upped their target price on AON from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Raymond James raised AON from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $265.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on AON in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $292.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on AON from $287.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $277.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $268.06.

Shares of NYSE AON traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $293.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,848,530. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $263.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $247.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.89. Aon plc has a 12-month low of $179.52 and a 12-month high of $294.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.09 and a beta of 0.87.

AON (NYSE:AON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.43. AON had a return on equity of 61.03% and a net margin of 17.78%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Aon plc will post 11.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.80%.

About AON

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

