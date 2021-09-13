Tower Bridge Advisors Sells 4,663 Shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Tower Bridge Advisors reduced its holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 210,663 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 4,663 shares during the quarter. Leidos comprises 1.4% of Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Tower Bridge Advisors owned 0.15% of Leidos worth $21,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Leidos by 118.4% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 308 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Leidos during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Leidos during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Leidos during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Leidos during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

In other Leidos news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.55, for a total value of $48,275.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $837,281.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LDOS traded up $2.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $99.27. 6,979 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 794,107. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.15 and a 52-week high of $113.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $100.40 and a 200-day moving average of $100.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.88.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.06). Leidos had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 23.24%. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. This is a positive change from Leidos’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Leidos’s payout ratio is presently 23.33%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LDOS. Zacks Investment Research cut Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Leidos from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Leidos in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Argus cut Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.50.

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

