Transat A.T.’s (TRZ) Sell Rating Reiterated at CIBC

CIBC restated their sell rating on shares of Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. CIBC currently has a C$3.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TD Securities decreased their price target on Transat A.T. from C$3.25 to C$3.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Transat A.T. from C$4.00 to C$5.25 in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Sell and a consensus target price of C$3.75.

Transat A.T. stock opened at C$4.74 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$5.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$5.37. Transat A.T. has a one year low of C$3.56 and a one year high of C$7.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16,969.40, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of C$178.92 million and a PE ratio of -0.35.

Transat A.T. Inc operates as an integrated international tourism company in the Americas and Europe. It develops and markets holiday travel services in packages, including air travel and hotel stays, and air-only formats to 60 destinations in approximately 25 countries. The company also operates as an outgoing tour operator to purchase various components of a trip locally or abroad and sell them separately or in packages to consumers in their local markets, through travel agencies, or through the Web.

