Travala.com Hits One Day Volume of $18.69 Million (AVA)

Travala.com (CURRENCY:AVA) traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. Travala.com has a market cap of $190.15 million and approximately $18.69 million worth of Travala.com was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Travala.com coin can currently be bought for about $3.71 or 0.00008248 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Travala.com has traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002226 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002409 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.03 or 0.00080205 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56.93 or 0.00126719 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $81.46 or 0.00181325 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,975.54 or 1.00106790 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,237.71 or 0.07206506 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $408.55 or 0.00909356 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002979 BTC.

Travala.com Coin Profile

Travala.com was first traded on August 4th, 2017. Travala.com’s total supply is 61,011,389 coins and its circulating supply is 51,310,587 coins. The official message board for Travala.com is medium.com/@travala . The Reddit community for Travala.com is /r/Travala and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Travala.com’s official Twitter account is @Avalonplatform . Travala.com’s official website is www.travala.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Travala.com (AVA) is a travel booking platform based on the NEO blockchain. The platform itself operates both a centralized front-end allowing suppliers to edit their listings, whilst operating a decentralized backend incorporating the NEO blockchain governing the AVA engine. Thus, building a trusted, transparent and secure travel booking platform reducing the costs associated with the travel industry. Travala.com was designed to be a real-world use platform and by utilizing the NEO blockchain it allows us to position ourselves above potential competition operating within the crypto space. NEO operating at 1,000 transactions per second with the aim to be running at 100,000 TPS by 2020 [as mentioned in NEO Devcon]. “

Travala.com Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Travala.com directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Travala.com should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Travala.com using one of the exchanges listed above.

