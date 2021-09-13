Trevali Mining (OTCMKTS:TREVF) Given New C$0.30 Price Target at National Bankshares

Trevali Mining (OTCMKTS:TREVF) had its price target decreased by National Bankshares from C$0.35 to C$0.30 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. National Bankshares currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Trevali Mining from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Trevali Mining from C$0.30 to C$0.25 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $0.24.

Shares of TREVF stock opened at $0.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.17. The firm has a market cap of $124.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.59. Trevali Mining has a 1 year low of $0.09 and a 1 year high of $0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Trevali Mining (OTCMKTS:TREVF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. Trevali Mining had a negative net margin of 17.00% and a positive return on equity of 5.22%.

About Trevali Mining

Trevali Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of mineral properties. It focuses on the production of zinc and lead-silver concentrates from its Santander Mine in Peru, its Caribou Mine in the Bathurst Mining Camp, northern New Brunswick, Canada, its Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia and producing zinc concentrates from its Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso.

