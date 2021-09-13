Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have C$3.50 target price on the stock.

TCW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cormark set a C$2.66 target price on Trican Well Service in a research note on Monday, July 26th. ATB Capital reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$3.50 price target on shares of Trican Well Service in a report on Monday, July 5th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Trican Well Service from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James reissued a strong-buy rating and set a C$3.50 target price on shares of Trican Well Service in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Trican Well Service from C$3.00 to C$2.75 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trican Well Service currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$2.91.

Get Trican Well Service alerts:

Shares of TSE TCW opened at C$2.61 on Thursday. Trican Well Service has a twelve month low of C$1.02 and a twelve month high of C$2.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.57 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.35. The company has a market capitalization of C$667.49 million and a PE ratio of -12.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41.

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design solutions, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

Featured Story: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Trican Well Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trican Well Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.