Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Shares Sold by Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc.

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. reduced its stake in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 0.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 81,233 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 471 shares during the quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Trimble were worth $6,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TRMB. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Trimble by 87.1% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,258,393 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $430,294,000 after buying an additional 2,448,144 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Trimble by 247.4% during the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,237,885 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $262,269,000 after buying an additional 2,305,873 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Trimble by 72.8% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,861,205 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $397,792,000 after buying an additional 2,048,753 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trimble during the first quarter worth approximately $120,186,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Trimble by 46.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,541,210 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $352,384,000 after buying an additional 1,445,343 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Trimble alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TRMB opened at $93.88 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.47. The company has a market cap of $23.62 billion, a PE ratio of 45.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.52. Trimble Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.78 and a 12-month high of $96.49.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.12. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 15.01%. The firm had revenue of $945.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $870.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Trimble Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Trimble news, Director Steven W. Berglund sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.40, for a total value of $5,304,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 138,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,260,638. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 47,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.61, for a total value of $4,175,492.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,941,058.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 265,750 shares of company stock worth $23,827,348. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Trimble

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

Read More: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.