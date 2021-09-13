Tronox Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:TROX)

Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors purchased 23,920 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,821% compared to the average daily volume of 1,245 call options.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Tronox by 2.3% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 29,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tronox by 5.1% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 13,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tronox by 4.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tronox by 5.1% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 24,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Tronox by 12.4% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. 66.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tronox alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TROX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tronox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Tronox in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company.

NYSE:TROX traded up $2.27 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $22.81. The company had a trading volume of 1,104,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,358,501. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 2.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.38. Tronox has a twelve month low of $7.61 and a twelve month high of $24.81.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.11. Tronox had a net margin of 31.53% and a return on equity of 10.66%. The business had revenue of $927.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $921.43 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tronox will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Tronox’s payout ratio is currently 71.43%.

About Tronox

Tronox Holdings Plc engages in the mining and inorganic chemical business. Its products include Titanium Dioxide Mineral Sands. The firm also mines and processes titanium ore, zircon and other minerals, and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

See Also: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Tronox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tronox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.