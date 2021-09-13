Truist Increases Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) Price Target to $100.00

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) had its target price increased by Truist from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Truist currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on XEC. Scotiabank lowered Cimarex Energy from a sector perform rating to a sector underperform rating and lifted their target price for the company from $67.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Cimarex Energy from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays downgraded Cimarex Energy from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. US Capital Advisors downgraded Cimarex Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Cimarex Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $77.67.

Get Cimarex Energy alerts:

Shares of Cimarex Energy stock opened at $73.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -215.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Cimarex Energy has a 12 month low of $22.39 and a 12 month high of $76.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $66.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.14.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.22. Cimarex Energy had a positive return on equity of 34.56% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. The company had revenue of $712.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $616.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.51) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 185.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Cimarex Energy will post 8.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP John Lambuth sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.75, for a total value of $637,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 159.7% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 574 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 112.7% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,059 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Cimarex Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Cimarex Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $109,000. 85.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cimarex Energy

Cimarex Energy Co is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. Its activities include drilling, completing and operating wells. It operates through the following areas: Permian Basin, Mid-Continent, and Others in Oklahoma, Texas and New Mexico. The company was founded by F. H. Merelli in February 2002 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Read More: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Cimarex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cimarex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.