Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $94.47 Million

Analysts expect that Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP) will post $94.47 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Tsakos Energy Navigation’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $91.88 million and the highest is $97.50 million. Tsakos Energy Navigation reported sales of $155.36 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 39.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tsakos Energy Navigation will report full-year sales of $409.47 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $400.13 million to $414.18 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $533.73 million, with estimates ranging from $490.53 million to $557.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Tsakos Energy Navigation.

Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The shipping company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $91.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.48 million. Tsakos Energy Navigation had a negative net margin of 0.34% and a positive return on equity of 1.38%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.44.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Tsakos Energy Navigation during the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Tsakos Energy Navigation during the second quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,981 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 7,917 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 200.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,700 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 17,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 132,862.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 105,040 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 104,961 shares in the last quarter. 23.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TNP traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.10. 1,076 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,863. Tsakos Energy Navigation has a 52 week low of $6.75 and a 52 week high of $11.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.84.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. Tsakos Energy Navigation’s payout ratio is presently 20.37%.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Company Profile

Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd. engages in the provision of seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services. Its activities include the operation of crude tankers, product tankers, and liquefied natural gas carriers. The company was founded by Nikolas P. Tsakos and Michael Gordon Jolliffee in July 1993 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

