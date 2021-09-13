Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Turning Point Brands from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $56.50.

Shares of Turning Point Brands stock opened at $47.69 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.51 and a 200-day moving average of $47.87. Turning Point Brands has a 1-year low of $25.99 and a 1-year high of $61.08. The company has a current ratio of 4.70, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. The company has a market cap of $902.49 million, a PE ratio of 20.29 and a beta of 0.54.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.19. Turning Point Brands had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 51.99%. The company had revenue of $122.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Turning Point Brands will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. Turning Point Brands’s payout ratio is 7.83%.

In other Turning Point Brands news, major shareholder General L.P. Standard sold 818,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total value of $41,431,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tamarack Advisers LP increased its position in Turning Point Brands by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,868,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Turning Point Brands during the first quarter worth $1,939,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its position in shares of Turning Point Brands by 69.9% during the second quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 158,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,241,000 after buying an additional 65,102 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Turning Point Brands during the first quarter worth $1,113,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Turning Point Brands by 74.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after buying an additional 7,826 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

About Turning Point Brands

Turning Point Brands, Inc provides tobacco products. It operates through following segments: Smokeless products, Smoking products and NewGen products. The Smokeless products segment manufactures and markets moist snuff and contracts for and markets chewing tobacco products. The Smoking products segment imports and markets cigarette papers, tubes, finished cigars, NYO cigar tobaccos and cigar wraps and processes, packages and markets pipe tobaccos.

