Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Stake Increased by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,888,336 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 163,560 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.10% of Uber Technologies worth $94,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Uber Technologies by 89.6% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 19,324,065 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,053,341,000 after purchasing an additional 9,134,360 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $421,672,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 128,831,213 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $7,022,589,000 after buying an additional 6,824,475 shares during the period. Third Point LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $367,942,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 15.3% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 46,722,500 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,546,843,000 after acquiring an additional 6,204,252 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on UBER shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Cowen boosted their price target on Uber Technologies from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Gordon Haskett began coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.23.

Shares of Uber Technologies stock opened at $39.89 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.78. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.89 and a fifty-two week high of $64.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $75.17 billion, a PE ratio of -62.33 and a beta of 1.55.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $1.11. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 7.78% and a negative return on equity of 15.64%. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.02) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 75.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.51, for a total value of $328,315.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

