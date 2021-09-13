UBS Group Lowers Kadmon (NASDAQ:KDMN) to Neutral

UBS Group cut shares of Kadmon (NASDAQ:KDMN) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. UBS Group currently has $9.50 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Kadmon from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Kadmon from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Thursday. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Kadmon in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kadmon from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Kadmon from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $11.83.

Shares of Kadmon stock opened at $9.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.51, a quick ratio of 9.46 and a current ratio of 9.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.30. Kadmon has a twelve month low of $3.14 and a twelve month high of $9.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.57 and a beta of 1.63.

Kadmon (NASDAQ:KDMN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.18). Kadmon had a negative net margin of 5,961.77% and a negative return on equity of 260.49%. The business had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.34 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kadmon will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kadmon in the first quarter worth $39,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kadmon in the first quarter worth $40,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kadmon in the second quarter worth $41,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Kadmon in the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kadmon in the second quarter worth $53,000. 95.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kadmon Company Profile

Kadmon Holdings, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing small molecules and biologics to address unmet medical need. The company’s clinical pipeline includes treatments for immune and fibrotic diseases as well as immuno-oncology therapies. The firms late-stage product candidate KD025, which is an orally administered selective inhibitor of Rho-associated coiled-coil kinase engages in development for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases.

