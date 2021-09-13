Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $79.35 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) will post $79.35 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $71.59 million and the highest is $90.60 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical reported sales of $81.47 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will report full-year sales of $351.51 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $329.29 million to $375.51 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $404.81 million, with estimates ranging from $333.90 million to $438.58 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.28) by ($0.53). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 97.79% and a negative return on equity of 40.48%. The firm had revenue of $86.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis.

RARE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $84.74 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.26.

In related news, EVP Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 7,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.65, for a total value of $738,368.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,004 shares in the company, valued at $3,623,802.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Erik Harris sold 437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.63, for a total value of $41,353.31. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,486,876.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,220 shares of company stock valued at $1,118,438. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RARE. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. 95.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock traded down $1.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $100.47. The company had a trading volume of 516,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 503,212. The company’s 50-day moving average is $89.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.20. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $75.28 and a twelve month high of $179.65. The company has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.87 and a beta of 1.83.

About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. Mepsevii is an intravenous, which is used for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.

