Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Acquired by Intersect Capital LLC

Intersect Capital LLC boosted its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,170 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the quarter. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of Unilever by 265.5% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 41,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after purchasing an additional 30,120 shares during the last quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Unilever by 1.7% in the second quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 51,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. increased its holdings in Unilever by 50.2% in the first quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 54,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,017,000 after buying an additional 18,050 shares during the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC raised its stake in Unilever by 7.1% in the first quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 99,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,565,000 after buying an additional 6,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Unilever by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 167,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,798,000 after buying an additional 9,271 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.87% of the company’s stock.

UL opened at $54.73 on Monday. Unilever PLC has a one year low of $51.98 and a one year high of $63.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.65.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.5031 per share. This represents a $2.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.32%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Unilever from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th.

Unilever Profile

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

