UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by XML Financial LLC

XML Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 23.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,218 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 685 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter worth about $439,000. Camden National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,902 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.2% in the first quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,363 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 2.2% during the first quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 6,717 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,499,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBW Capital LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 5.0% during the first quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 8,331 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,100,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. 86.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UNH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $430.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Truist raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $440.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $478.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $444.04.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.62, for a total transaction of $1,594,480.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 154,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,459,630.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO John F. Rex sold 15,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.04, for a total transaction of $6,361,073.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 100,438 shares of company stock valued at $41,902,034 in the last 90 days. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UNH traded up $11.57 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $415.48. 97,108 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,188,058. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $289.64 and a 1-year high of $431.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $416.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $397.12. The stock has a market cap of $391.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.18, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The business had revenue of $71.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 34.36%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

