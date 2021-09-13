Unitil (NYSE:UTL) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Unitil (NYSE:UTL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Unitil Corporation is a registered public utility holding company and the parent company of the Unitil System. “

Shares of NYSE UTL opened at $48.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.39. Unitil has a 52-week low of $32.80 and a 52-week high of $59.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $771.21 million, a PE ratio of 20.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.58.

Unitil (NYSE:UTL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $96.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.00 million. Unitil had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 9.03%. On average, analysts forecast that Unitil will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Unitil by 91.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,573,670 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $136,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229,926 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of Unitil by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,165,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,232,000 after buying an additional 216,597 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Unitil by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,073,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,845,000 after buying an additional 170,492 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC increased its position in Unitil by 4.0% during the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 697,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,877,000 after acquiring an additional 27,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Unitil by 68.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 542,173 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,719,000 after acquiring an additional 219,505 shares during the period. 69.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Unitil

UNITIL Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Gas, Electric, Non-Regulated and Other. The firm produces and sells electricity & natural gas. The company was founded on September 7, 1984 and is headquartered in Hampton, NH.

