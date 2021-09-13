Unitil (NYSE:UTL) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Unitil (NYSE:UTL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Unitil Corporation is a registered public utility holding company and the parent company of the Unitil System. “
Shares of NYSE UTL opened at $48.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.39. Unitil has a 52-week low of $32.80 and a 52-week high of $59.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $771.21 million, a PE ratio of 20.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.58.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Unitil by 91.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,573,670 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $136,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229,926 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of Unitil by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,165,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,232,000 after buying an additional 216,597 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Unitil by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,073,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,845,000 after buying an additional 170,492 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC increased its position in Unitil by 4.0% during the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 697,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,877,000 after acquiring an additional 27,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Unitil by 68.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 542,173 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,719,000 after acquiring an additional 219,505 shares during the period. 69.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Unitil
UNITIL Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Gas, Electric, Non-Regulated and Other. The firm produces and sells electricity & natural gas. The company was founded on September 7, 1984 and is headquartered in Hampton, NH.
