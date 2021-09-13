Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Stake Boosted by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) by 29.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,693 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $1,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OLED. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Universal Display in the 1st quarter worth about $90,508,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Universal Display by 156,745.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 202,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,926,000 after acquiring an additional 202,201 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Universal Display by 278.7% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 232,673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,090,000 after acquiring an additional 171,235 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Universal Display by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,929,382 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $930,359,000 after acquiring an additional 168,279 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Universal Display by 2,198.7% during the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 145,003 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,316,000 after acquiring an additional 138,695 shares during the period. 64.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OLED opened at $200.29 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $211.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $216.80. Universal Display Co. has a twelve month low of $161.01 and a twelve month high of $262.77. The firm has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.34.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. Universal Display had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 35.73%. On average, research analysts expect that Universal Display Co. will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.57%.

OLED has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup upgraded Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. upgraded Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $217.00 to $253.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Universal Display from $250.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Universal Display from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $222.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Universal Display currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $253.67.

In other Universal Display news, insider Julia J. Brown sold 22,007 shares of Universal Display stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $4,951,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Universal Display Corp. engages in research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies, and materials. It also develops and licenses proprietary OLED technologies to manufacturers of products for display applications, such as cell phones; portable media devices; tablets; laptop computers and televisions; and specialty and general lighting products.

