UnMarshal (MARSH) Market Cap Achieves $6.61 Million

UnMarshal (CURRENCY:MARSH) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. Over the last week, UnMarshal has traded 14.5% lower against the dollar. UnMarshal has a total market capitalization of $6.61 million and approximately $682,499.00 worth of UnMarshal was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UnMarshal coin can now be bought for about $0.93 or 0.00002069 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get UnMarshal alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002222 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002373 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.63 or 0.00079146 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $55.46 or 0.00123176 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $78.53 or 0.00174411 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45,060.79 or 1.00083362 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,230.87 or 0.07175992 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $419.51 or 0.00931759 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002959 BTC.

UnMarshal Coin Profile

UnMarshal’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,096,098 coins. UnMarshal’s official Twitter account is @unmarshal

UnMarshal Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UnMarshal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UnMarshal should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UnMarshal using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for UnMarshal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UnMarshal and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.