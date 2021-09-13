Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on UPWK. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Upwork from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Upwork from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Upwork from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $61.00.

Shares of UPWK stock opened at $45.17 on Thursday. Upwork has a 52-week low of $14.73 and a 52-week high of $64.49. The stock has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -225.85 and a beta of 2.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.70 and a 200-day moving average of $47.67.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.02). Upwork had a negative return on equity of 8.77% and a negative net margin of 5.94%. The firm had revenue of $124.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.82 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Upwork will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Eric Gilpin sold 3,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.77, for a total value of $135,519.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Hayden Brown sold 30,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.90, for a total transaction of $1,462,099.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 673,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,277,654.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,251 shares of company stock worth $3,190,771 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Upwork in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Credit Agricole S A raised its position in shares of Upwork by 118.9% in the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Upwork in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Upwork by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Upwork by 485.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.64% of the company’s stock.

About Upwork

Upwork, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

