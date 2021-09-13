Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBP) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBP) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 2,001 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the previous session’s volume of 7,396 shares.The stock last traded at $16.00 and had previously closed at $15.88.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday.

The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.38. The firm has a market cap of $644.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.12.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.38. Urstadt Biddle Properties had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 11.69%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.207 dividend. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of UBP. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 153,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,472,000 after buying an additional 20,033 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Urstadt Biddle Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership and management of commercial properties. The firm operates through the Ridgeway and All Other Operating segments. Its portfolio includes neighborhood and community shopping centers in counties.

