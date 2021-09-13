US Bancorp DE Acquires 639 Shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,419 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Onto Innovation were worth $688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Onto Innovation by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,821,972 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $513,982,000 after acquiring an additional 288,032 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Onto Innovation by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,209,498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,349,000 after purchasing an additional 163,008 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Onto Innovation by 8.8% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,170,170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $85,469,000 after buying an additional 94,912 shares during the period. Noked Israel Ltd lifted its stake in Onto Innovation by 88.4% in the first quarter. Noked Israel Ltd now owns 1,028,667 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,594,000 after buying an additional 482,536 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Onto Innovation by 6.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 769,910 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,590,000 after buying an additional 49,541 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Onto Innovation alerts:

In other news, CEO Michael P. Plisinski sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.24, for a total transaction of $127,908.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 248,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,729,869.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ONTO. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Onto Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.75.

NYSE ONTO opened at $76.89 on Monday. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.08 and a 52 week high of $79.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.69 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $71.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.41.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 13.53%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Onto Innovation Company Profile

Onto Innovation, Inc engages in developing process control systems. It offers process control, combining global scale with an expanded portfolio of technologies that include: 3D metrology spanning the chip from nanometer-scale transistors to micron-level die-interconnects, macro defect inspection of wafers and packages, metal interconnect composition, factory analytics, and lithography for advanced semiconductor packaging.

Featured Article: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO).

Receive News & Ratings for Onto Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onto Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.