US Bancorp DE Boosts Stake in Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN)

US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) by 150.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,322 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 11,598 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.05% of Model N worth $662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Model N during the second quarter worth about $1,116,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Model N during the second quarter worth about $368,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Model N by 499.9% during the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,723 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 7,269 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Model N by 12.8% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,575 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RE Advisers Corp lifted its stake in shares of Model N by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 77,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. 94.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Laura Selig sold 1,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.46, for a total value of $45,671.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Mark Albert Anderson sold 5,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.70, for a total value of $180,717.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,367 shares of company stock worth $936,894 over the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Model N stock opened at $36.73 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.09 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.55 and its 200 day moving average is $35.80. Model N, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.98 and a twelve month high of $48.20.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $51.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.86 million. Model N had a negative return on equity of 7.20% and a negative net margin of 14.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Model N, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MODN. Craig Hallum raised Model N from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Model N in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.20.

Model N, Inc engages in the provision of revenue management cloud solutions for the life science and technology industries. Its solutions include two complementary suites of software applications: Revenue Management Enterprise and Revenue Management Intelligence. The Revenue Management Enterprise suite serves as the system of record for and automates the execution of revenue management processes such as pricing, contracting and incentive & rebate management.

