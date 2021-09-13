US Bancorp DE Buys 4,167 Shares of Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG)

US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) by 30.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,687 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,167 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Warner Music Group were worth $638,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Camden Capital LLC bought a new position in Warner Music Group in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Warner Music Group in the first quarter valued at about $86,000. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in Warner Music Group by 48.3% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Warner Music Group by 6.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Warner Music Group in the first quarter valued at about $237,000. Institutional investors own 17.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on WMG shares. TheStreet raised Warner Music Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Warner Music Group from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Warner Music Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Warner Music Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.86.

In other Warner Music Group news, major shareholder Ai Entertainment Holdings Llc sold 3,133,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total value of $118,304,989.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 80.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Warner Music Group stock opened at $40.00 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.89 and its 200 day moving average is $35.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.44, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $20.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.92 and a beta of 1.27. Warner Music Group Corp. has a one year low of $25.61 and a one year high of $40.88.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Warner Music Group had a return on equity of 1,558.97% and a net margin of 5.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.94) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Warner Music Group Corp. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. This is a positive change from Warner Music Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Warner Music Group’s payout ratio is -92.31%.

Warner Music Group Profile

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such artists.

