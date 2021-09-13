US Bancorp DE Has $623,000 Stake in First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI)

US Bancorp DE decreased its stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,347 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in First Midwest Bancorp were worth $623,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in First Midwest Bancorp by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 15,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in First Midwest Bancorp by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 12,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 484.9% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 79,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 18,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 2,197 shares during the period. 80.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First Midwest Bancorp alerts:

First Midwest Bancorp stock opened at $17.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 1.25. First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $10.38 and a one year high of $24.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.28.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $190.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.05 million. First Midwest Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 21.08%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. First Midwest Bancorp’s payout ratio is 47.46%.

FMBI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Midwest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Piper Sandler upgraded First Midwest Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $20.40 to $22.67 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of First Midwest Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.17.

First Midwest Bancorp Company Profile

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It offers a full range of commercial, retail, treasury management, and wealth management products and services to commercial and industrial, agricultural, commercial real estate, municipal, and consumer customers.

Read More: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for First Midwest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Midwest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.