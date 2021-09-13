US Bancorp DE Has $703,000 Stake in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

US Bancorp DE lowered its stake in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) by 24.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,386 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in PacWest Bancorp were worth $703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in PacWest Bancorp by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,498,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,374,000 after purchasing an additional 53,093 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,179,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,725,000 after buying an additional 26,733 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the second quarter worth $64,644,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 0.6% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,203,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,531,000 after buying an additional 7,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 80.3% during the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,138,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,442,000 after buying an additional 507,314 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

PACW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

PACW stock opened at $41.76 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.40. The company has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 1.59. PacWest Bancorp has a 52-week low of $15.62 and a 52-week high of $46.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $306.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.07 million. PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 39.30% and a return on equity of 13.62%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PacWest Bancorp will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.62%.

PacWest Bancorp Profile

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. Through the Pacific Western Bank, it offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses.

