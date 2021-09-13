US Bancorp DE Has $734,000 Stock Position in Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK)

US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) by 16.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,273 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,291 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Hostess Brands were worth $734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Hostess Brands by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,867,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,842,000 after acquiring an additional 215,310 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Hostess Brands by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,573,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,622,000 after acquiring an additional 148,051 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Hostess Brands by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,958,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,128,000 after acquiring an additional 293,282 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Hostess Brands by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,052,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,457,000 after acquiring an additional 377,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its stake in Hostess Brands by 29.0% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 3,368,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,310,000 after purchasing an additional 757,572 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Hostess Brands from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hostess Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Stephens started coverage on Hostess Brands in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hostess Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.40.

Hostess Brands stock opened at $16.10 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.18 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Hostess Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.96 and a twelve month high of $17.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.60.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $291.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.80 million. Hostess Brands had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 6.73%. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Hostess Brands, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hostess Brands Profile

Hostess Brands, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling and distributing baked goods. It operates through Snacking segment, which consists of sweet baked goods, cookies, bread and buns, and frozen retail products that are sold under the Hostess �, Dolly Madison �, Cloverhill �, Big Texas �, and Voortman � brands.

