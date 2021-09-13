US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) Holdings Boosted by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,771 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in US Foods were worth $1,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in US Foods by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 238,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,587 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in US Foods by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 59,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,267,000 after purchasing an additional 15,660 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in US Foods by 94.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 38,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 18,736 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in US Foods by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 10,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in US Foods during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on USFD. UBS Group began coverage on shares of US Foods in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of US Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of US Foods from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of US Foods from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, US Foods currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.64.

USFD stock opened at $32.37 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $19.82 and a 1 year high of $42.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.97. The firm has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of -323.67 and a beta of 1.82.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. US Foods had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The business’s revenue was up 68.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.22) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

US Foods Holding Corp. operates as a foodservice distributor. Its products include frozen and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers throughout the U.S. The company offers services under brands Chef’s Line, del Pasado, Glenview Farms, Cattleman’s Selection, Cross Valley Farms, Harbor Banks, Hilltop Hearth, Devonshire, and Metro Deli.

