Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires 253,225 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,930,538 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 253,225 shares during the quarter. Newmont comprises about 6.0% of Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Newmont were worth $2,530,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Aviva PLC lifted its position in shares of Newmont by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 279,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,709,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Newmont in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,436,000. Harvey Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Newmont in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $671,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Newmont by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 54,603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,460,000 after purchasing an additional 7,957 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Newmont in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,920,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEM stock opened at $56.99 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.54 billion, a PE ratio of 16.33 and a beta of 0.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Newmont Co. has a 12 month low of $54.18 and a 12 month high of $75.31.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 11.78%. Newmont’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.71%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group set a $64.00 price target on shares of Newmont and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Newmont and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Newmont from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. TD Securities lowered shares of Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.63.

In related news, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.31, for a total value of $257,240.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,504,313.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $32,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,311 shares in the company, valued at $3,219,904. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,588 shares of company stock valued at $1,610,567 in the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

