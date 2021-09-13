Van ECK Associates Corp Buys 203,864 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 139.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 350,540 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 203,864 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 0.18% of ServiceNow worth $192,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ServiceNow by 3.1% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,354,536 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,677,637,000 after purchasing an additional 99,806 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ServiceNow by 2.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,859,016 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,425,387,000 after purchasing an additional 65,365 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in ServiceNow by 2.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,832,470 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,416,525,000 after purchasing an additional 80,628 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in ServiceNow by 6.0% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,348,956 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,174,737,000 after purchasing an additional 133,174 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in ServiceNow by 4.2% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,323,343 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,161,926,000 after purchasing an additional 92,788 shares during the period. 85.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ServiceNow stock opened at $647.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $596.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $536.79. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $439.76 and a 52-week high of $681.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 771.41, a P/E/G ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 0.92.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $1.26. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 3.30%. On average, equities research analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on ServiceNow from $550.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. UBS Group increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $591.00 to $641.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $640.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $641.90.

In related news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.07, for a total value of $9,241,155.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anita M. Sands sold 811 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.80, for a total value of $410,203.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,544,646.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,094 shares of company stock valued at $17,810,772. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

