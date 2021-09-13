Van ECK Associates Corp Buys 696,092 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,168,166 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 696,092 shares during the quarter. Intel accounts for about 1.2% of Van ECK Associates Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 0.23% of Intel worth $514,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Intel by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,479 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,037,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Intel by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,071 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,464,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV boosted its position in Intel by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 10,977 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management boosted its position in Intel by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 30,786 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,728,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Intel by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC now owns 5,800 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 62.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of INTC stock opened at $53.84 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.43 billion, a PE ratio of 11.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $43.61 and a 12 month high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. Intel had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 27.24%. The business had revenue of $18.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. Intel’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, August 7th were paid a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Intel’s payout ratio is 26.23%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital cut their target price on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $86.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Westpark Capital assumed coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.65.

Intel Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

