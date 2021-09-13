Van ECK Associates Corp Grows Position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 126.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 388,596 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 216,824 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $175,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1.1% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 328,793 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $139,582,000 after purchasing an additional 3,606 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 65.3% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 119 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 5.5% during the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,948 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,595,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 0.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,075 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 17.2% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 4,474 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. 86.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TYL opened at $471.68 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $481.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $444.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $19.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.80 and a beta of 0.60. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $319.58 and a 12-month high of $498.98.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $405.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.85 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 12.30%. On average, analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

In other news, President H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 6,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.46, for a total transaction of $3,006,468.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.60, for a total value of $1,211,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,793,924.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,229 shares of company stock valued at $11,543,761. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Tyler Technologies in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $550.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research upgraded Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $585.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tyler Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $479.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Tyler Technologies from $505.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $521.16.

Tyler Technologies Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

