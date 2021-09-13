Van ECK Associates Corp Grows Stock Position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,135,236 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 342,279 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 0.72% of Cerner worth $166,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Cerner by 53.9% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cerner by 47.8% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Cerner by 141.3% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cerner in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cerner by 180.3% in the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. 85.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CERN shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Cerner from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Cerner from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Cerner from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Cerner from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.40.

CERN opened at $74.45 on Monday. Cerner Co. has a 52 week low of $66.75 and a 52 week high of $84.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.42. The firm has a market cap of $22.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. Cerner had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 12.54%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Cerner Co. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 24th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.92%.

In other Cerner news, EVP Daniel Devers sold 9,000 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total transaction of $697,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 7,000 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total value of $561,050.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $753,570.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 28,739 shares of company stock valued at $2,273,398. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Cerner

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

