Van ECK Associates Corp Has $224.73 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 3.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 92,036 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,011 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $224,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.3% during the second quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 647 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% during the second quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 25,892 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $63,223,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC now owns 4,159 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,155,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 3,942 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,626,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 15,533 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,928,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.43% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,350.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,000.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,875.00 to $3,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,841.72.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,817.52 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2,707.94 and a 200-day moving average of $2,416.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.54, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,402.15 and a 52 week high of $2,925.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.15.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.89 by $7.37. The company had revenue of $50.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.07 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $10.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

