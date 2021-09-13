Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 59,183 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Van ECK Associates Corp decreased its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,147,683 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 59,183 shares during the quarter. Applied Materials makes up 0.7% of Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 0.23% of Applied Materials worth $305,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMAT. Gleason Group Inc. grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 124.5% during the 2nd quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 229 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 190.5% in the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 305 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMAT stock opened at $136.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $135.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.78. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.15 and a 12 month high of $146.00. The company has a market capitalization of $123.56 billion, a PE ratio of 23.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.44.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.13. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 49.27%. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.02%.

In related news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 102,912 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.28, for a total value of $14,436,495.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 6,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.76, for a total transaction of $862,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 218,412 shares of company stock valued at $30,478,770. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMAT shares. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.59.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

