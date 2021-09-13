Van Leeuwen & Company LLC Boosts Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Van Leeuwen & Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,070 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Broadcom accounts for 2.2% of Van Leeuwen & Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $3,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Broadcom by 0.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 33,235,928 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $15,408,693,000 after acquiring an additional 278,096 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Broadcom by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,270,770 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $12,644,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254,432 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,271,223 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,899,533,000 after purchasing an additional 240,694 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Broadcom by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,758,608 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,206,377,000 after purchasing an additional 30,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 13.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,339,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,548,477,000 after acquiring an additional 400,046 shares during the period. 80.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AVGO. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $550.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Truist increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $554.00 to $564.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $478.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $549.52.

Broadcom stock traded down $4.32 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $493.83. 24,865 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,839,111. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $343.48 and a fifty-two week high of $507.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.95, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $483.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $470.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.88 by $0.08. Broadcom had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 44.27%. The business had revenue of $6.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $3.60 per share. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.05%.

About Broadcom

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

