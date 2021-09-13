Van Leeuwen & Company LLC Boosts Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Van Leeuwen & Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,679 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the period. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 102.9% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 243.6% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 51.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:XOM traded up $1.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $55.43. The stock had a trading volume of 778,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,784,996. The company has a market capitalization of $234.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.44. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $31.11 and a 1-year high of $64.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $67.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 6.07% and a positive return on equity of 3.98%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was up 107.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.70) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.28%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,054.55%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on XOM shares. boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.35.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

