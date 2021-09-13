Van Leeuwen & Company LLC Buys Shares of 19,683 AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Van Leeuwen & Company LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 19,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,249,000. AbbVie accounts for approximately 1.3% of Van Leeuwen & Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 3rd quarter valued at $242,000. Camden National Bank grew its position in AbbVie by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 10,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its position in AbbVie by 648.6% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 33,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,620,000 after buying an additional 28,986 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 424,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,899,000 after purchasing an additional 42,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 84,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.82% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie stock traded up $0.67 during trading on Monday, reaching $107.35. The company had a trading volume of 185,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,983,989. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.11 and a 52 week high of $121.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.02. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.24% and a net margin of 12.40%. The firm had revenue of $13.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.84%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.24%.

In related news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 5,057 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $606,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,595 shares in the company, valued at $1,391,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ABBV shares. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on AbbVie in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Truist initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.08 price target for the company. Mizuho upped their price target on AbbVie from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Securities started coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.47.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

