Van Leeuwen & Company LLC Sells 13,096 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Van Leeuwen & Company LLC decreased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 48.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,959 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 13,096 shares during the quarter. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UBER. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 1,553.6% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 463 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 199.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 604 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. 72.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.51, for a total transaction of $328,315.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UBER. Wedbush decreased their price target on Uber Technologies from $66.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.57.

UBER stock traded up $0.82 on Monday, reaching $40.71. The company had a trading volume of 596,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,240,822. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.89 and a 1 year high of $64.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.71 and its 200 day moving average is $49.78.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $1.11. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 15.64% and a negative net margin of 7.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.02) EPS. Uber Technologies’s revenue was up 75.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

