Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) Stake Decreased by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 475 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $10,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Marin raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Marin now owns 13,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Country Club Trust Company n.a. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 4,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VOX opened at $148.08 on Monday. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 12 month low of $97.78 and a 12 month high of $151.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.37.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

