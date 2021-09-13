Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) Position Increased by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,385 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,835 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC owned 0.17% of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF worth $9,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 42,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,772,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the second quarter worth about $51,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 26.9% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 7,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares during the period. HC Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. HC Advisors LLC now owns 13,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,437,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF stock opened at $186.25 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $185.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $181.96. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 52 week low of $157.69 and a 52 week high of $189.68.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

