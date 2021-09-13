Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Bought by Mangham Associates LLC

Mangham Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,442 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,622 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises about 0.5% of Mangham Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Mangham Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 97.7% in the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $56,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 91.8% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $61,000.

NYSEARCA:BSV traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $82.17. The company had a trading volume of 22,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,778,155. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.24. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $81.99 and a twelve month high of $83.10.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

