Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Bought by Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,428 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $7,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Red Wave Investments LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 51,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,686,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497 shares during the period. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. GenTrust LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 35,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,035,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Nelson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Nelson Capital Management LLC now owns 90,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $222.74 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $222.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $220.57. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $146.88 and a 12 month high of $229.96.

