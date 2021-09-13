Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Acquired by Linscomb & Williams Inc.

Linscomb & Williams Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 4.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,923 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 747 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VBR. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 11,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,927,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 3,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 35,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,837,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Associated Banc Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 5,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $170.11 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $171.35 and its 200-day moving average is $171.14. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $106.13 and a 12 month high of $180.99.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

