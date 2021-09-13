Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.64 Per Share

Brokerages expect Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) to announce earnings of $0.64 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Verint Systems’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.60 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.69. Verint Systems reported earnings of $1.02 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 37.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Verint Systems will report full year earnings of $2.24 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.23 to $2.26. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.44 to $2.81. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Verint Systems.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The technology company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $215.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.96 million. Verint Systems had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 14.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Verint Systems in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Friday. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.38.

In other news, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 2,454 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total value of $110,724.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 235,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,635,957.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard N. Nottenburg sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total transaction of $161,910.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,700.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 47,324 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,153,000 after purchasing an additional 6,107 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Verint Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $377,000. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Verint Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $457,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in Verint Systems by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 5,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Verint Systems by 76.1% during the 1st quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,261 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 2,273 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRNT opened at $43.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.46. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of -240.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.87. Verint Systems has a fifty-two week low of $22.83 and a fifty-two week high of $52.70.

Verint Systems Company Profile

Verint Systems, Inc engages in providing actionable intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Customer Engagement Solutions and Cyber Intelligence Solutions. The Customer Engagement segment includes customer-centric organizations optimize customer engagement, increase customer loyalty, and maximize revenue opportunities, while generating operational efficiencies, reducing cost, and mitigating risk.

