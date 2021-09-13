Verso (VSO) Reaches Market Capitalization of $6.23 Million

Verso (CURRENCY:VSO) traded 16.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. One Verso coin can now be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000305 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Verso has a total market cap of $6.23 million and approximately $230,144.00 worth of Verso was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Verso has traded up 19.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002240 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002378 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.64 or 0.00079811 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.16 or 0.00121275 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $77.46 or 0.00173453 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44,582.20 or 0.99835250 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,165.82 or 0.07089381 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.21 or 0.00916376 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002944 BTC.

Verso Coin Profile

Verso’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 45,824,242 coins. Verso’s official Twitter account is @versofinance

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verso directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verso should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verso using one of the exchanges listed above.

